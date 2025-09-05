The government called on the court to reverse an appeals court ruling that found most of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs are an illegal use of an emergency powers law

It’s the latest in a series of Trump administration appeals to a SC he helped shape, and one that is expected to put a centrepiece of the president’s trade policy before the justices. The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit left the tariffs in place for now, but the administration nevertheless called on the high court to intervene quickly in a petition filed electronically late on Wednesday which is expected to be formally docketed on Thursday. Solicitor General D John Sauer asked the justices to take up the case and hear arguments in early November. “The stakes in this case could not be higher,” he said.

The Trump administration took the fight over tariffs to the Supreme Court on Wednesday, asking the justices to rule quickly that the president has the power to impose sweeping import taxes under federal law. The government called on the court to reverse an appeals court ruling that found most of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs are an illegal use of an emergency powers law.

The Trump administration took the fight over tariffs to the Supreme Court on Wednesday, asking the justices to rule quickly that the president has the power to impose sweeping import taxes under federal law. The government called on the court to reverse an appeals court ruling that found most of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs are an illegal use of an emergency powers law.

It’s the latest in a series of Trump administration appeals to a SC he helped shape, and one that is expected to put a centrepiece of the president’s trade policy before the justices. The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit left the tariffs in place for now, but the administration nevertheless called on the high court to intervene quickly in a petition filed electronically late on Wednesday which is expected to be formally docketed on Thursday. Solicitor General D John Sauer asked the justices to take up the case and hear arguments in early November. “The stakes in this case could not be higher,” he said.

Trump to host top tech CEOs, except Musk

US President Donald Trump was set to host a high-powered list of tech CEOs for a dinner at the Rose Garden of the White House on Thursday. Guests include Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg among others. One notable absence from the guest list is Elon Musk.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever