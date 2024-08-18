Donald Trump says he’s ‘better looking than Kamala Harris’

The former president made the comments at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday while referencing a recent Time Magazine cover that features US Vice President Harris

Donald Trump and the Time Magazine illustration of Kamala Harris. Pic/AP

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has launched fresh personal attacks against his Democratic rival Kamala Harris, disparaging her physical appearance and insisting that he was “much better looking than her”.

The former president made the comments at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday while referencing a recent Time Magazine cover that features US Vice President Harris.

“I’m much better looking than her,” Trump, 78, declared after criticising Time Magazine’s illustrator for being “too generous” with a portrait of Harris, 59. This isn’t the first time he’s brought up the topic, which also came up at previous rallies.

“Time Magazine doesn’t have a picture of her. They have this unbelievable artist drawing her,” he said. “They took a lot of pictures that didn’t work out so they hired a sketch artist.”

