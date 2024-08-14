She will destroy our country if elected: Donald Trump

Breaking News
Updated on: 14 August,2024 07:28 AM IST  |  Washington
Trump also reiterated his allegation that Biden being replaced by Harris as a presidential candidate of the Democratic party was a coup

The audio-only interview was delayed by more than 40 minutes due to technical difficulties. Pic/X

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is a “third-rate phoney candidate” and “more incompetent” than her boss President Joe Biden, her Republican rival in the November election, Donald Trump, has said.


In a much-anticipated audio-only interview with billionaire tech magnate Elon Musk on Monday on his social media platform X which was delayed by more than 40 minutes due to technical difficulties, the 78-year-old former president said, “She is a radical left lunatic,” as he alleged that “she wants to be more Trump than Trump”.



Trump also reiterated his allegation that Biden being replaced by Harris as a presidential candidate of the Democratic party was a coup. Musk agreed with the former president and said, “Her behaviour is far left.” “She’s incompetent, and he (Biden) is incompetent. And frankly, I think that she’s more incompetent than he is, and that’s saying something because he’s not too good,” he said.


