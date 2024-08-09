Breaking News
Mumbai suburban railway lines to get Kavach
Thane: 48 hours after child’s death, outrage forces police to file an FIR
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Exclusive | Mumbai: Hawkers return outside Borivli station mere hours after crackdown
Mumbai: Two fraudsters held for cheating woman out of Rs 15 lakh
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Trump Harris debate set for Sept 4 says US television network Trump proposes two more

Trump-Harris debate set for Sept 4, says US television network; Trump proposes two more

Updated on: 09 August,2024 08:09 AM IST  |  New York
ANI |

Top

Harris confirmed in a post on X she'd see him in September at the ABC debate.

Trump-Harris debate set for Sept 4, says US television network; Trump proposes two more

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

Listen to this article
Trump-Harris debate set for Sept 4, says US television network; Trump proposes two more
x
00:00

Republican nominee Donald Trump is set to debate US Vice President Kamala Harris on American television network, ABC News on September 10, the former US President said.


Speaking with reporters from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Thursday, Trump said his campaign has agreed to three debates, to be hosted by Fox News, ABC News and NBC News. The September 10 debate to be hosted by ABC News is the only one in which the Harris campaign has also agreed to participate. Harris confirmed in a post on X she'd see him in September at the ABC debate.



"ABC News will host qualifying presidential candidates to debate on September 10 on ABC. Vice President Harris and former President Trump have both confirmed they will attend the ABC debate," the network said in a statement. Trump had previously dropped out of the ABC News debate after President Joe Biden announced that he would not seek reelection.


"I think it's very important to have debates, and we've agreed with Fox on a date of September 4. We've agreed with NBC. Fairly full agreement subject to them on September 10. And we've agreed with ABC on September 25," the former president said as per a report in CNN.

Further Trump said, "The other side has to agree to the terms. They may or may not agree. I don't know if they're going to agree. (Harris) hasn't done an interview. She can't do an interview. She's barely competent, and she can't do an interview, I look forward to the debates because I think we have to set the record straight."

Harris who was in Detroit for an event with the United Auto Workers said she would be "happy" to discuss a further debate. "I'm glad that he's finally agreed to a debate on September 10th. I'm looking forward to it, and I hope he shows up," Harris told reporters in Detroit, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, Trump also said that CBS News would host a vice presidential debate next month and that his running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, has "really stepped up, he's doing a fantastic job." Harris and her running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz have held rallies in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. Trump had debated US President Biden in late June before the former announced his exit from the presidential race.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news donald trump Kamala Harris new york International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK