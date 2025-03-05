The US President also urged Congress to fund a state-of-the-art golden dome missile defence shield. He called it important to have golden dome missile defence shield and mentioned that Israel and other nations have it

US President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, as Vice President JD Vance (left) and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson applaud behind. PIC/AFP

United States (US) President Donald Trump has called on the Congress to pass a bill "permanently banning and criminalising sex changes on children", news agency ANI reported. Trump said that his administration is getting wokeness out of US schools, military and society and called wokeness "trouble."



In his address to the joint session of US Congress on Tuesday (local time), Donald Trump said, "I want Congress to pass a bill permanently banning and criminalising sex changes on children and forever ending the lie that any child is trapped in the wrong body. This is a big lie and our message to every child in America is that you are perfect exactly the way God made you. Because we are getting wokeness out of our schools and out of our military and it's already out and it's out of our society. We don't want it. Wokeness is trouble. Wokeness is bad. Its gone and we feel so much better for it, don't we. Don't we feel better? Our service members won't be activists and ideologues. They will be fighters and warriors. They will fight for our country."



The President also urged the US Congress to fund a state-of-the-art golden dome missile defence shield, ANI reported. He called it important to have golden dome missile defence shield and mentioned that Israel and other nations have it.



Donald Trump said, "As commander-in-chief, my focus is on building the most powerful military of the future. As a first step, I'm asking Congress to fund a state-of-the-art golden dome missile defence shield to protect our homeland. All made in the USA and Ronald Reagan wanted to do it long ago but the technology just wasn't there, not even close."



"But, now we have the technology, its incredible actually and other places they have it. Israel has it, other places have it and the United States should have it too. I want to thank you. But, its very important. This is a dangerous world. We should have it. We want to be protected and we are going to protect our citizens like never before," he added.



In his address, Donald Trump announced that the US will resurrect the American shipping industry, including commercial and military shipbuilding.



President Trump thanks Pakistan for helping US

To boost our defence industrial base, we are also going to resurrect the American shipbuilding industry, including commercial and military shipbuilding. For that purpose, I am announcing tonight that we will create a new office of shipbuilding in the White House and offer special tax incentives to bring this industry home to America," the US President said.



He also blamed the Biden administration during his address to the US Congress over the "economic catastrophe" and "inflation nightmare" in the US. President Trump stated that the US has faced the "worst inflation" in 47 years and stressed that he is fighting each day to reverse the damage and "make America great again."



"As you know, we inherited from the last administration an economic catastrophe and an inflation nightmare. Their policies drove up energy prices, pushed up grocery costs and drove the necessities of life out of reach for millions and millions of Americans. We never had anything like it. We suffered the worst inflation in 48 years but perhaps of our history, they are not sure. As President, I am fighting everyday to reverse this damage and make America affordable again," he stated.



In his address to the joint session of the Congress, Trump recalled the 13 American service members killed during a suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, terming the withdrawal under the Biden administration "disastrous and incompetent." He even called it the "most embarrassing moment" in US history, reported ANI.



"America is once again standing strong against the forces of radical Islamic terrorism. Three and a half years ago, ISIS terrorists killed 13 American service members and countless others in the Abbey Gate Bombing during the disastrous and incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan. Not that they were withdrawing, it was the way they withdrew. Perhaps, the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country. Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity and he is right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice," he said.



Thanking Pakistan for helping the US in the arrest of the terrorist responsible for the Abbey Gate bombing in Afghanistan during the 2021 withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan, he said that the US is once again "standing strong against the forces of radical Islamic terrorism."



"I want to thank especially the government of Pakistan for helping us arrest this monster. This was a very momentous day for those 13 families who I actually got to know very well, most of them whose children were murdered and the many people that were so badly, over 42 people, so badly injured on that fateful day in Afghanistan. What a horrible day," he said.

