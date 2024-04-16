It’s the first criminal trial of a former commander in chief and the first of Trump’s four indictments to go to trial.

Former US president, Donald Trump

Listen to this article Donald Trump’s historic hush money trial begins x 00:00

In a singular moment for American history, the hush money trial of former president Donald Trump begins Monday with jury selection.

It’s the first criminal trial of a former commander in chief and the first of Trump’s four indictments to go to trial. Because Trump is the presumptive nominee for this year’s Republican ticket, the trial will also produce the head-spinning split-screen of a presidential candidate spending his days in court and, he has said, “campaigning during the night”.

ADVERTISEMENT

And to some extent, it is a trial of the justice system itself as it grapples with a defendant who has used his enormous prominence to assail the judge, his daughter, the district attorney, some witnesses and the allegations, all while blasting the legitimacy of a legal structure that he insists has been appropriated by his political opponents.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever