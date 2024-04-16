Breaking News
Mumbai: Security guard arrested for killing girlfriend
Mumbai: Forest officials step up efforts to find Vasai leopard
Versova’s mangroves being laid to waste due to debris dumping
Mumbai airport runways to be shut for 6 hours on May 9
Suspects who fired shots at Salman’s apt came from Bihar a month ago
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Donald Trumps historic hush money trial begins
<< Back to Elections 2024

Donald Trump’s historic hush money trial begins

Updated on: 16 April,2024 06:32 AM IST  |  New York
Agencies |

Top

It’s the first criminal trial of a former commander in chief and the first of Trump’s four indictments to go to trial.

Donald Trump’s historic hush money trial begins

Former US president, Donald Trump

Listen to this article
Donald Trump’s historic hush money trial begins
x
00:00

In a singular moment for American history, the hush money trial of former president Donald Trump begins Monday with jury selection.


It’s the first criminal trial of a former commander in chief and the first of Trump’s four indictments to go to trial. Because Trump is the presumptive nominee for this year’s Republican ticket, the trial will also produce the head-spinning split-screen of a presidential candidate spending his days in court and, he has said, “campaigning during the night”.


And to some extent, it is a trial of the justice system itself as it grapples with a defendant who has used his enormous prominence to assail the judge, his daughter, the district attorney, some witnesses and the allegations, all while blasting the legitimacy of a legal structure that he insists has been appropriated by his political opponents.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news new york donald trump
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK