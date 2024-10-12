Doraemon voice actor dies at age 90

Oyama, who voiced Doraemon for more than a quarter century, died of natural causes on Sept. 29, her agency, Actors Seven, said Friday
Nobuyo Oyama
Nobuyo Oyama, best known as the raspy voice of Doraemon, the beloved cartoon robotic cat from the future, has died. She was 90. Oyama, who voiced Doraemon for more than a quarter century, died of natural causes on Sept. 29, her agency, Actors Seven, said Friday.
Models of Doraemon displayed in Shanghai. Pics/AFP
Oyama performed the voice of the blue-and-white robotic cat from 1979 to 2005. Created by the cartoonist Fujiko F Fujio in 1970, Doraemon and the story of his friendship with Nobita, a good-hearted but lazy boy, became hugely popular. The anime series has been watched by millions across the world.
