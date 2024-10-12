Oyama, who voiced Doraemon for more than a quarter century, died of natural causes on Sept. 29, her agency, Actors Seven, said Friday

Nobuyo Oyama

Listen to this article Doraemon voice actor dies at age 90 x 00:00

Nobuyo Oyama, best known as the raspy voice of Doraemon, the beloved cartoon robotic cat from the future, has died. She was 90. Oyama, who voiced Doraemon for more than a quarter century, died of natural causes on Sept. 29, her agency, Actors Seven, said Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT



Models of Doraemon displayed in Shanghai. Pics/AFP

Oyama performed the voice of the blue-and-white robotic cat from 1979 to 2005. Created by the cartoonist Fujiko F Fujio in 1970, Doraemon and the story of his friendship with Nobita, a good-hearted but lazy boy, became hugely popular. The anime series has been watched by millions across the world.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever