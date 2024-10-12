Breaking News
IAF’s historic landing at Navi Mumbai airport
Mid-Day impact: Party over for illegal hub in Kandivli
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP neta wants party to claim Jogeshwari seat from Shinde Sena
Teething troubles persist for Mumbai Metro Line 3
Mid-Day Impact: Cops nail kingpin of dating app scam
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > World News > Article > Doraemon voice actor dies at age 90

Doraemon voice actor dies at age 90

Updated on: 12 October,2024 08:16 AM IST  |  Tokyo
Agencies |

Top

Oyama, who voiced Doraemon for more than a quarter century, died of natural causes on Sept. 29, her agency, Actors Seven, said Friday

Doraemon voice actor dies at age 90

Nobuyo Oyama

Listen to this article
Doraemon voice actor dies at age 90
x
00:00

Nobuyo Oyama, best known as the raspy voice of Doraemon, the beloved cartoon robotic cat from the future, has died. She was 90. Oyama, who voiced Doraemon for more than a quarter century, died of natural causes on Sept. 29, her agency, Actors Seven, said Friday.


Models of Doraemon displayed in Shanghai. Pics/AFP
Models of Doraemon displayed in Shanghai. Pics/AFP


Oyama performed the voice of the blue-and-white robotic cat from 1979 to 2005. Created by the cartoonist Fujiko F Fujio in 1970, Doraemon and the story of his friendship with Nobita, a good-hearted but lazy boy, became hugely popular. The anime series has been watched by millions across the world.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news tokyo japan International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK