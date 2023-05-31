‘Drones damaged Moscow buildings in pre-dawn attack’

Blaming Ukraine, Russia calls the incident a ‘terrorist attack’ by the ‘Kyiv regime’

Police block an area where investigators collect parts of a Ukrainian drone which reportedly damaged an apartment building in Moscow

A rare drone attack jolted Moscow Tuesday morning, lightly damaging some buildings and leading to the evacuation of others, while Russia pursued its relentless bombardment of Kyiv with a third assault on the city in 24 hours. The Russian defense ministry said five drones were shot down and the systems of three others were jammed, causing them to veer off course. It called the incident a “terrorist attack” by the “Kyiv regime.”

The attack brought the war to civilians at home in Russia’s capital for the first time. It caused “insignificant damage” to several buildings, according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. Two people received medical attention for unspecified injuries but did not need hospitalization, he said in a Telegram post. Residents of two high-rise buildings damaged in the attack were evacuated, Sobyanin said.

An apartment building which was reportedly damaged by a Ukrainian drone in Moscow Tuesday. Residents reported hearing explosions. Pics/AP

Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the wider Moscow region, said some of the drones were “shot down on the approach to Moscow.” Ukraine made no direct comment on the attack, which would be one of its deepest and most daring strikes into Russia since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than 15 months ago.

Russian President Vladimir Putin started work early on Tuesday to receive information about the drone attack from various government agencies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Putin isn’t planning to address the nation in the wake of the assault, he said. In Ukraine, Russia launched a pre-dawn air raid on Kyiv, killing at least one person and sending the capital’s residents again scrambling into shelters. At least 20 Shahed explosive drones were destroyed by air defense forces in Kyiv’s airspace in Russia’s latest attack on the Ukrainian capital. Overall, Ukraine shot down 29 of 31 drones fired into the country, most of them in the Kyiv area, the air force said. Before daylight, the buzzing of drones could be heard over the city, followed by loud explosions as they were taken down by air defense systems.

