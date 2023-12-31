Breaking News
Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat: Here’s all you need to know about the daily service
Maharashtra: Man found dead in cowshed in Latur; murder case registered
Navi Mumbai: Police book two for operating illegal call centre, cheating govt
CM Eknath Shinde asks Railway Minister to start Mumbai-Ayodhya train services
Uddhav 'snubs' Raut as Congress fumes over Sena (UBT) MP's remarks on LS seats
Thane crime: 35-yr-old powerloom worker stabbed to death in Bhiwandi, 2 arrested
Mumbai Police arrest 23 'wanted' accused ahead of New Year celebrations
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > World News > Article > E soil boosts plant growth by 50 per cent

E-soil boosts plant growth by 50 per cent

Updated on: 31 December,2023 05:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

The team’s eSoil, a blend of cellulose and the conductive polymer PEDOT, marks a shift from traditional mineral wool substrates.

E-soil boosts plant growth by 50 per cent

Pic/Linkoping University

Listen to this article
E-soil boosts plant growth by 50 per cent
x
00:00

Researchers at Linkoping University have made a significant advancement in hydroponic cultivation, developing an electrically conductive substrate that enhances plant growth. This innovation, published in the journal PNAS, showcases barley seedlings growing 50 per cent larger in just 15 days when their roots receive electrical stimulation through this new medium, dubbed eSoil. Hydroponics, traditionally used for vegetables and herbs, now shows promise for grains like barley. The team’s eSoil, a blend of cellulose and the conductive polymer PEDOT, marks a shift from traditional mineral wool substrates.


AI discovers unknown truth in raphael painting


A groundbreaking study using Artificial Intelligence (AI) has revealed a surprising discovery in Raphael’s famous painting, Madonna della Rosa. Conducted by experts from the Universities of Nottingham, Bradford, and Stanford, the study found that the face of Joseph in the painting was likely not created by Raphael. The AI-based deep feature analysis was led by Professor Hassan Ugail from the University of Bradford. The algorithm, boasting a 98 per cent accuracy rate, identified discrepancies in the portrayal of Joseph’s face compared to the rest of the artwork. This supports earlier suspicions by art scholars as well.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news Artificial Intelligence nottingham

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK