Earthquake of 5.9 magnitude strikes near Japan's Katsuren-haebaru

Updated on: 01 May,2023 10:26 AM IST  |  Katsuren-haebaru
The earthquake occurred at 08:52:09 (UTC+05:30) and hit Katsuren-haebaru, Japan at a depth of 10.8 km, the USGS informed

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 on the Richter scale struck 79 km East Southeast of Katsuren-haebaru, Japan on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.


The earthquake occurred at 08:52:09 (UTC+05:30) and hit Katsuren-haebaru, Japan at a depth of 10.8 km, the USGS informed.



Also Read: Two earthquakes hit Western Nepal, no casualties reported


The earthquake's epicentre was 26.008°N and 128.584°E, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.

