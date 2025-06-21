Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Earthquake of magnitude 40 jolts Tajikistan

Updated on: 21 June,2025 11:49 AM IST  |  Dushanbe (Tajikistan)
ANI |

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit Tajikistan early Saturday, with its epicentre 140 km deep. Tremors were felt in Dushanbe, but no casualties or damage were reported. According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 01:36:29 IST, with its epicentre located at latitude 37.21 N and longitude 72.10 E, at a depth of 140 kilometres

Representational image. Pic/iStock

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Tajikistan in the early hours of Saturday, with tremors felt in its capital, Dushanbe, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 01:36:29 IST, with its epicentre located at latitude 37.21 N and longitude 72.10 E, at a depth of 140 kilometres.


Sharing the information on X, NCS wrote: "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 21/06/2025 01:36:29 IST, Lat: 37.21 N, Long: 72.10 E, Depth: 140 Km, Location: Tajikistan."


So far, no reports of casualties or damage have been received from the region.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

earthquake Tajikistan news world news asia

