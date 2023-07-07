Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Pakistan

According to NCS, the earthquake took place at 05:11:28 IST and the epicentre was found to be at latitude 31.22 and longitude 70.21

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Pakistan on Friday, reported National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The depth of the quake was reported at 170 km.

According to NCS, the earthquake took place at 05:11:28 IST and the epicentre was found to be at latitude 31.22 and longitude 70.21.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 07-07-2023, 05:11:28 IST, Lat: 31.22 & Long: 70.21, Depth: 170 Km, Location: Pakistan," the NCS tweeted.

No reports of material damage or casualties are known as of yet. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on July 4, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang, informed National Center for Seismology.



A report by National Center for Seismology revealed that the latest quake was recorded at 12:55 in the afternoon epicentered at Arunachala Pradesh's Changlang at a depth of 61 km.



There was no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to property.



"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 04-07-2023, 12:55:34 IST, Lat: 26.62 & Long: 96.09, Depth: 61 Km, Location: 136km SSW of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh, India," the NCS said in a tweet. Earlier on May 22, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale rocked the region.

Meanwhile, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit Ladakh's Kargil district on July 4, the National Centre for Seismology said.



The epicentre of the tremor, recorded at 7.38 am, was 401 kilometres north of Kargil, officials at the National Centre for Seismology said.



The quake in the earthquake-prone Himalayan region was at a latitude of 38.12 degrees and longitude of 76.82 degrees at a depth of 150 km, the seismology centre added. However, there were no reports of casualties or damage to property.

An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude struck Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on July 3, according to the National Center for Seismology.



The tremors were felt around 11:35 am and the depth of the quake was 5 km, National Centre for Seismology said.



"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 03-07-2023, 11:35:36 IST, Lat: 32.31 and Long: 76.40, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh," National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.



Earlier on June 30, an earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, according to the National Center for Seismology.



The tremors were felt around 5:03 am and the depth of the quake was 5 km, National Centre for Seismology said.



Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 30-06-2023, 17:03:08 IST, Lat: 32.54 and Long: 76.46, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh," National Centre for Seismology tweeted.

(With inputs from ANI)