Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strikes Tibet's Xizang

Updated on: 10 September,2023 09:29 AM IST  |  Tibet
ANI

The earthquake occurred at 05:40:55 and the depth was recorded to be at 10 KM

Representational Image. Pic/iStock

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolted Tibet's Xizang on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said in a tweet.


The quake occurred at 05:40:55 and the depth was recorded to be at 10 KM.


"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 10-09-2023, 05:40:55 IST, Lat: 30.16 & Long: 94.72, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Xizang," the NCS tweeted.


No casualties have been reported as yet. Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

