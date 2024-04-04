Breaking News
Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Japan
Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Japan

Updated on: 04 April,2024 01:09 PM IST  |  Tokyo
ANI

The depth of the earthquake was 55 km which struck Japan at 8:46 am IST

An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude struck Japan's northern coast of Honshu on Thursday morning, the National Centre of Seismology said.


The depth of the earthquake was 55 km which struck Japan at 8:46 am IST.


"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 04-04-2024, 08:46:33 IST, Lat: 37.77 & Long: 141.70, Depth: 55 Km ,Location: Near East Coast of Honshu, Japan," the NCS posted on X..


No casualties were reported in the incident.

This comes after Japan downgraded its tsunami warning to tsunami advisory following a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.4 that struck Taiwan a day ago.

The most powerful earthquake to hit Taiwan in nearly a quarter-century has led to nine fatalities with 143 individuals still trapped in the rubble and over 1,000 injured, the island nation's Central News Agency (CNA) reported citing local and central authorities.

The casualties, all reported in Hualien, encompass four victims in Taroko Gorge, two near the Dachingshui and Huide tunnels, one in a residential building in Hualien City, and one in the Hejen mining area, with most resulting from rockfalls.

Furthermore, the nine deceased included five women and four men, as per available data till 10:00 pm Wednesday, according to CNA. 

