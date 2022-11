5.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Indonesia's Java

The quake's tremors were also felt throughout the Indonesian capital of Jakarta

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 rocked Indonesia's western province of West Java on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake's tremors were also felt throughout the Indonesian capital of Jakarta.

According to the USGS, the earthquake's depth was 10.0 Km below the ground and occurred around 11:51:10 (UTC+05:30) on Monday.

The epicentre was determined to be at 6.840 degrees south latitude and 107.107 degrees east longitude. Java's largest city is the national capital of Jakarta.

Java is a volcano-dotted island that lies between Sumatra and Bali, is situated at the geographic and economic centre of Indonesia.

No casualties have been reported so far.

