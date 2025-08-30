Outrage over the attack propelled the political leaders of Europe’s armed forces to condemn Russia even before Friday’s meeting and call for stronger measures on Moscow like seizing frozen assets, further sanctions, increasing support for Ukraine’s military and membership to the European Union (EU)

Rescuers conduct a search operation near a residential building damaged during a Russian attack on Kyiv, on Thursday. Pic/AFP

European defence ministers are meeting in Copenhagen, the capital city of Denmark , to discuss the war in Ukraine, the day after a Russian air assault on Kyiv killed 23 people and badly damaged a European diplomatic compound.

Outrage over the attack propelled the political leaders of Europe’s armed forces to condemn Russia even before Friday’s meeting and call for stronger measures on Moscow like seizing frozen assets, further sanctions, increasing support for Ukraine’s military and membership to the European Union (EU).

They will also discuss European troops’ deployment in Ukraine to guarantee security, as US efforts to broker peace between Ukraine and Russia go on.

“Everybody understands that, considering how (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is mocking the peace efforts, the only thing that works is pressure,” said Kaja Kallas, foreign policy chief for the EU.

23

No. of people killed in Russian attacks on Thursday

