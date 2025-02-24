European Council President Antonio Costa announced Sunday that he is convening the summit in Brussels. "We are living a defining moment for Ukraine and European security," Costa said in a post on social media

Protesters hold Ukrainian flags during a rally in support of Ukraine on the eve of the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country, in Paris on Sunday. Pic/AFP

The leaders of the 27 European Union countries will have an emergency summit on March 6 about next steps for Ukraine and Europe's security.

European Council President Antonio Costa announced Sunday that he is convening the summit in Brussels. "We are living a defining moment for Ukraine and European security," Costa said in a post on social media.

Since the EU leaders last met February 3, the Trump administration has upended years of US support for Ukraine and decades of commitment to defending European allies.

The leader of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and other members of the EU's executive branch will visit Kyiv on Monday to show support for Ukraine on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion.

