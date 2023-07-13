The bill is a key part of the EU’s vaunted European Green Deal that seeks to establish the world’s most ambitious climate and biodiversity targets and make the bloc the global point of reference on all climate issues.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (right), along with other activists, protesting outside the European Parliament. Pic/AP

Listen to this article European Union lawmakers back bill to fight climate change x 00:00

The European Union’s parliament on Wednesday approved in a cliffhanger vote a major bill to protect nature and fight climate change. In a test of the EU’s global climate credentials, the legislature supported the European Commission plan in a razor-thin 324-312 vote with 12 abstentions.

The bill is a key part of the EU’s vaunted European Green Deal that seeks to establish the world’s most ambitious climate and biodiversity targets and make the bloc the global point of reference on all climate issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plans proposed by the European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, set binding restoration targets for specific habitats and species, with the aim by 2030 to cover at least 20 per cent of the region’s land and sea areas. The approved amendments, however, will take months before a final law can be approved is given.

2030

Target for proposed restoration

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever