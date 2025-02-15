European leaders trying to make sense of a tough new line from Washington on issues including democracy and Ukraine's future were set to express their reactions on Saturday

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday shot back strongly in defence of his stance against the far-right and said his country won't accept people who "intervene in our democracy", a day after US Vice President JD Vance scolded European leaders over their approach to democracy.

The German leader spoke with just eight days before crucial elections in Germany, with polls showing the far-right Alternative for Germany party currently in second.

European leaders trying to make sense of a tough new line from Washington on issues including democracy and Ukraine's future were set to express their reactions on Saturday, as the Trump administration continues to upend trans-Atlantic conventions that have been in place since after World War II.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were to speak on the second day of the Munich Security Conference, a day after US Vice President JD Vance all but scolded European allies over democracy and raised questions about the US commitment to help Ukraine's defense against Russian forces.

US President Donald Trump held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week in which he said the two leaders would likely meet soon to negotiate a peace deal. Trump later assured Zelenskyy that he, too, would have a seat at the table. The war was sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine three years ago.

Already Friday, the Ukrainian leader said that his country wants security guarantees before any talks with Russia. Shortly before meeting with Vance in Munich, Zelenskyy said he will only agree to meet in-person with Putin after a common plan is negotiated with Trump.

After a 40-minute meeting with Zelenskyy, Vance said the Trump administration wants the war to end.

Beforehand, Vance lectured European officials on free speech and illegal migration on the continent, warning that they risk losing public support if they don't quickly change course.

"The threat that I worry the most about vis-à-vis Europe is not Russia. It's not China. It's not any other external actor," Vance said in a speech that drew a tepid response. "What I worry about is the threat from within - the retreat of Europe from some of its most fundamental values, values shared with the United States of America."

On the sidelines of the event, Vance met with Alice Weidel, co-leader of the far-right and anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany party, nine days before a German election.

Mainstream German parties say they won't work with the party - in a longstanding stance to shun the extreme right in a country scarred by Nazism.

Vance later headed back to Washington.

Among other speakers set to take the dais in Munich were NATO chief Mark Rutte and foreign ministers from countries including Canada, France, Germany, Saudi Arabia and from Syria's new government.

