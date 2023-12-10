EU’s 12 mn project to aid transparency in Lebanon administration

A statement released by the EU said on Friday that the four-year project was launched on the occasion of the International Anti-Corruption Day and is aligned with the reforms required by the IMF to unlock aid for Lebanon.

The EU’s decision is aimed at reducing corruption in Lebanon’s public administration system. Pic/Getty Images

“Through the project, the EU and Expertise France will continue accompanying oversight bodies that serve as critical safeguards against corruption, malfeasance and inefficiency in the public sector,” the statement added. “By holding government entities accountable, they contribute to the overall trust and confidence of the public in the government’s ability to serve citizens’ interests,” said the statement.

The project will also push for a coherent and clear public procurement system regulated by independent authorities in line with international standards. On the 2022 “Corruption Perceptions Index” issued by Transparency International, a non-governmental organisation, Lebanon ranked 150th out of 180 countries and regions in terms of their perceived levels of public sector corruption.

150

Lebanon’s rank on the Corruption Perception Index

