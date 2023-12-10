Breaking News
EU’s 12 mn project to aid transparency in Lebanon administration

Updated on: 10 December,2023 05:36 AM IST  |  Beirut
A statement released by the EU said on Friday that the four-year project was launched on the occasion of the International Anti-Corruption Day and is aligned with the reforms required by the IMF to unlock aid for Lebanon.

The EU’s decision is aimed at reducing corruption in Lebanon’s public administration system. Pic/Getty Images

The EU and Expertise France, the French public agency for international technical cooperation, has launched a 12-million-euro (about $12.9 million) project to enhance integrity, transparency and accountability in Lebanon’s public administration. A statement released by the EU said on Friday that the four-year project was launched on the occasion of the International Anti-Corruption Day and is aligned with the reforms required by the IMF to unlock aid for Lebanon.


“Through the project, the EU and Expertise France will continue accompanying oversight bodies that serve as critical safeguards against corruption, malfeasance and inefficiency in the public sector,” the statement added. “By holding government entities accountable, they contribute to the overall trust and confidence of the public in the government’s ability to serve citizens’ interests,” said the statement.


The project will also push for a coherent and clear public procurement system regulated by independent authorities in line with international standards. On the 2022 “Corruption Perceptions Index” issued by Transparency International, a non-governmental organisation, Lebanon ranked 150th out of 180 countries and regions in terms of their perceived levels of public sector corruption.


150
Lebanon’s rank on the Corruption Perception Index

