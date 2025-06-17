To prepare, Nath Wyld, who goes by @nath_wyld on Instagram, follows a diet rich in chicken and green vegetables to intentionally bloat himself, ensuring the desired digestive reaction

Nath Wyld makes around '23 lakh per year. Pic/Insta/@nath_wyld

Listen to this article Ex-strip club worker now cashes in on custom flatulence x 00:00

An Australian man has turned an unusual talent into a lucrative business, earning up to 20,000 pounds (Rs 23 lakh) a year by selling fart videos online, according to The Metro. Once a carpenter and part-time topless waiter at Melbourne’s popular strip club Magic Men, he now specialises in creating customised flatulence content for eager clients.

To prepare, Nath Wyld, who goes by @nath_wyld on Instagram, follows a diet rich in chicken and green vegetables to intentionally bloat himself, ensuring the desired digestive reaction. In one instance, he earned 2050 pounds (approximately Rs 23 lakh) from a single fart video, which featured him in a jockstrap, squatting over a camera and playfully engaging with viewers.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever