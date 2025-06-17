Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Ex strip club worker now cashes in on custom flatulence

Ex-strip club worker now cashes in on custom flatulence

Updated on: 17 June,2025 08:58 AM IST  |  Sydney
Agencies |

Top

To prepare, Nath Wyld, who goes by @nath_wyld on Instagram, follows a diet rich in chicken and green vegetables to intentionally bloat himself, ensuring the desired digestive reaction

Ex-strip club worker now cashes in on custom flatulence

Nath Wyld makes around '23 lakh per year. Pic/Insta/@nath_wyld

Listen to this article
Ex-strip club worker now cashes in on custom flatulence
x
00:00

An Australian man has turned an unusual talent into a lucrative business, earning up to 20,000 pounds (Rs 23 lakh) a year by selling fart videos online, according to The Metro. Once a carpenter and part-time topless waiter at Melbourne’s popular strip club Magic Men, he now specialises in creating customised flatulence content for eager clients.

To prepare, Nath Wyld, who goes by @nath_wyld on Instagram, follows a diet rich in chicken and green vegetables to intentionally bloat himself, ensuring the desired digestive reaction. In one instance, he earned 2050 pounds (approximately Rs 23 lakh) from a single fart video, which featured him in a jockstrap, squatting over a camera and playfully engaging with viewers.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

australia melbourne world news International news sydney

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK