Explosions shoot debris miles away
Explosions shoot debris miles away

Updated on: 06 March,2024 07:48 AM IST  |  Clinton Township
Agencies

The debris fell as far as a mile (1.6 km) away, the Clinton Township Police Department said

Explosions shoot debris miles away

Firefighters try to control the blaze. Pic/AP

A fire raging at an industrial facility caused multiple explosions that rocked suburban Detroit on Monday night and sent debris shooting far into the air, prompting police to implore residents to stay inside. The debris fell as far as a mile (1.6 km) away, the Clinton Township Police Department said.


Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel told WDIV-TV late Monday that the explosions started around 9 pm at the Select Distributors plant and that Clinton Township officers and firefighters immediately responded. “They understand some type of CO2 or propane explosions were taking place at the facility, and again, it was just continuous explosions, as well as the fire,” Hackel said. After 11 pm, he told the news outlet that the fire had been contained.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


