Five journalists killed in Israeli strike in Gaza

Updated on: 27 December,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Gaza City
Agencies |

Others at the spot say they were sleeping in clearly marked ‘PRESS’ vehicles

The destroyed vehicle belonging to Al-Quds Today Television. Pic/AFP

Five journalists were killed in an Israeli strike that hit their vehicle in Gaza, CNN reported, citing a hospital and their news outlet statement. According to the hospital, the vehicle, belonging to Al-Quds Today Television, was parked outside Al-Awda Hospital when it was hit. The television channel, based in Gaza, is affiliated with the Palestine Islamic Jihad group.


Other journalists at the spot said Ayman Al-Jadi, Faisal Abu Al-Qumsan, Mohammed Al-Lada’a, Ibrahim Al-Sheikh Ali, and Fadi Hassouna were all sleeping in the vehicle when the strike hit, the report said. Footage of the aftermath showed the vehicles in flames with the words ‘TV’ and ‘PRESS’ in large alphabets visible on the backdoors. Another video seen showed that it completely engulfed by flames, CNN reported.


The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), a US-based non-profit group, has said at least 141 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza, Israel, the West Bank and Lebanon since October 7 last year.


Baby freezes to death overnight in Gaza

A baby girl froze to death overnight in Gaza, while Israel and Hamas accused each other of complicating ceasefire efforts that could wind down the 14-month war. The 3-week old baby was the third to die from the cold in Gaza’s tent camps in recent days, highlighting the squalid conditions there.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

israel gaza strip world news International news

