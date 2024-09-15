Floodwaters at extreme levels trigger evacuations in Czech Republic, Poland

In Poland, one person was presumed dead in floods in the southwest, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Sunday

Flooded streets in Jesenik, Czech Republic. Pic/AP

Another night of torrential rains pounding Central Europe forced massive evacuations in the hardest hit areas in the Czech Republic, where floods reached extreme levels on Sunday. Meteorologists have warned the situation still might get worse.

Authorities declared the highest flood warnings in almost 90 places across the country and in two northeastern regions that recorded the biggest rainfall in recent days, including the Jeseniky mountains near the Polish border. In the city of Opava, up to 10,000 people out of a population of some 56,000 have been asked to leave their homes for higher ground.

In Poland, one person was presumed dead in floods in the southwest, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Sunday. Tusk said the situation was “dramatic” around the town of Klodzko, with some 25,000 residents, located in a valley in the Sudetes mountains near the border with the Czech Republic.

