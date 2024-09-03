Breaking News
Poland holds state burial for over 700 WWII victims

Updated on: 03 September,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  Warsaw
The observances in the town of Chojnice began with a funeral Mass at the basilica, leading to an interment with military honours at a local cemetery of the victims

The monument to the 1939 defense of Westerplatte outpost. Pic/AP

Poland on Monday held a state burial of the remains of over 700 victims of Nazi Germany’s World War II mass executions that were recently uncovered in the ‘Valley of Death’ in the country’s north.


The observances in the town of Chojnice began with a funeral Mass at the basilica, leading to an interment with military honours at a local cemetery of the victims. President Andrzej Duda, authorities and officials of the state National Remembrance Institute, which carried out and documented the exhumations, took part in the events.



The remains of Polish civilians, including some 218 asylum patients, were exhumed in 2021-2024 from a number of separate mass graves at the outskirts of Chojnice.  The remains of another 500 victims are from the January 1945 execution, when Germans were fleeing the area.


world news poland world war ii germany International news

