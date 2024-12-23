Breaking News
Former Emperor Akihito celebrates 91st birthday

Former Emperor Akihito celebrates 91st birthday

Updated on: 24 December,2024 08:25 AM IST  |  Tokyo
Agencies |

Top

Japan’s former emperor Akihito and former empress Michiko at their residence in Tokyo. Pic/AFP

Japan’s beloved former Emperor Akihito marked his 91st birthday on Monday, as he continues to pursue his lifetime research into goby fish, care for his wife and pray for peace. Akihito, who abdicated in 2019 and handed over the Chrysanthemum throne to his son, Emperor Naruhito, now holds the title of Emperor Emeritus.


Akihito has since receded from official duties and enjoys his time quietly while caring for his 90-year-old wife, former Empress Michiko, who broke her leg bone in October and is still recovering, according to the Imperial Household Agency. 


Akihito also continues to actively research the classification of Japanese freshwater goby fish at a palace laboratory and his residence.


