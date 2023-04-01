Breaking News
Four Pakistan soldiers killed in terror attack along Iran border

Updated on: 01 April,2023 08:39 PM IST  |  Karachi
The ISPR said that "necessary contact" with the Iranian side was being made for "effective action against terrorists" on their territory and to prevent such incidents in the future

Four Pakistan soldiers killed in terror attack along Iran border

Map of Pakistan; used for representational purpose. Pic/istock


At least four Pakistan Army soldiers were killed on Saturday in a terror attack along the Pakistan-Iran border in Balochistan's Kech district, according to the military's media wing.


'On April 1, 2023, a group of terrorists operating from the Iranian side attacked a routine border patrol of Pakistani security forces along the Pakistan-Iran Border in Jalgai Sector, district Kech," an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.



The ISPR said that "necessary contact" with the Iranian side was being made for "effective action against terrorists" on their territory and to prevent such incidents in the future.


Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah condemned the attack and paid tribute to those killed.

"The sons of the country are laying down their lives to protect their land, the whole nation salutes them, the nation is united in the war against terrorism," he tweeted, adding that "this scourge will be eradicated."

In January, four security personnel were killed during "terrorist activity" from across the Pakistan-Iran border in Balochistan's Panjgur district.

The incident was condemned by Pakistan's senior officials and the Foreign Office asked Iran to punish the culprits and ensure a thorough investigation

