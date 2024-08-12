Four-year-old killed by Russian drone in Kyiv

Ukraine prez indirectly confirms daring military incursion onto Russian soil

A miner with his daughter and other family members getting ready to escape from Novogrodivka, after Russian attacks. Pic/AFP

Overnight into Sunday, a Russian drone and missile barrage on Kyiv killed two people including a 4-year-old boy. In Russia, Kursk's regional governor said that a Ukrainian missile shot down by Russian air defences fell on a residential building, wounding 13 people.

Russia attacked Ukraine with four ballistic missiles and 57 Shahed drones, Ukraine's Air Force said. Air defences shot down 53 drones. The bodies of a 35-year old man and his son were found under rubble after fragments of missiles fell on a residential area in Kyiv's suburban Brovary district, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service on Sunday.

Another three people in the district were also injured in the attack. Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration said the it was the second time this month Kyiv was targeted. Popko said ballistic missiles did not reach the capital but that suburbs took the hit, while drones aiming for the capital were shot down.

Ukraine incursion



A fire in a building following a missile attack in Kursk, Russia, on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Ukraine’s incursion into Russia continued for a sixth day. The largest such attack since the full-scale invasion and unprecedented for its use of Ukrainian military units on Russian soil, it caught Moscow unawares and was an embarrassment to Russian military leaders who have scrambled to contain the breach. The exact aims of the operation remain unclear.

