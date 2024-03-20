Breaking News
Fresh gang attacks in Haiti leave 12 dead
Fresh gang attacks in Haiti leave 12 dead

Updated on: 20 March,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Port-au-Prince
Agencies |

The neighborhoods had remained largely peaceful despite a surge in violent gang attacks across Port-au-Prince that began on February 29

A man walks past the body of a person who was killed. Pic/AP

Gangs attacked two upscale neighborhoods in Haiti’s capital early Monday in a rampage that left at least a dozen people dead in surrounding areas.


Gunmen looted homes in the communities of Laboule and Thomassin before sunrise, forcing residents to flee as some called radio stations pleading for police. 


The neighborhoods had remained largely peaceful despite a surge in violent gang attacks across Port-au-Prince that began on February 29.


“We woke up to find bodies in the street,” said Douce Titi, who works at the mayor’s office. “We will remove them before children head out for school.”

