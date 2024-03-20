The neighborhoods had remained largely peaceful despite a surge in violent gang attacks across Port-au-Prince that began on February 29

A man walks past the body of a person who was killed. Pic/AP

Listen to this article Fresh gang attacks in Haiti leave 12 dead x 00:00

Gangs attacked two upscale neighborhoods in Haiti’s capital early Monday in a rampage that left at least a dozen people dead in surrounding areas.

Gunmen looted homes in the communities of Laboule and Thomassin before sunrise, forcing residents to flee as some called radio stations pleading for police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The neighborhoods had remained largely peaceful despite a surge in violent gang attacks across Port-au-Prince that began on February 29.

“We woke up to find bodies in the street,” said Douce Titi, who works at the mayor’s office. “We will remove them before children head out for school.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever