US defense chief vows continued aid to Ukraine

Updated on: 20 March,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Ramstein Air Base
“This coalition will not let Ukraine fail. And the free world will not let Ukraine fail.”

Emergency workers at the site of a building destroyed by Ukrainian attacks in Russia’s Belgorod region. Pic/AP

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin vowed Tuesday that the US will continue to support Ukraine’s war effort against Russia, even as the US Congress remains stalled over funding to send additional weapons to the front.


“The US will not let Ukraine fail,” said Austin, addressing more than 50 defense leaders from Europe and around the world who are meeting at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany. “This coalition will not let Ukraine fail. And the free world will not let Ukraine fail.”


The meeting comes a week after US defense officials managed to find and use $300 million in contract savings to fund a new package of military aid for Ukraine, pulling weapons from Pentagon stocks. It was the first tranche of weapons sent since December, even as battlefield conditions in Ukraine have been getting dire.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

