Fukushima preps for radiocative water release

Discussions were held on Friday in Seoul and online, and the Japanese government was expected to give updates on the status of the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

Tanks with water that was used to cool down spent fuel at the plant. Pic/AP

Officials from Japan and South Korea are discussing a visit by South Korean experts to the Fukushima nuclear plant before it begins the controversial release of treated but radioactive water into the sea. The safety of the water is a major sticking point as the two sides work to improve long-strained ties.

Officials are preparing to release the water, saying it’s an unavoidable step for the decommissioning process. The release will begin between spring and summer, and take decades to finish.

