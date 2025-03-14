Breaking News
Mumbai court cautions Abu Azmi to exercise restraint during interviews
Woman held for 'honey-trapping' 74-year-old Delhi businessman
Akola Police return over 200 lost or stolen mobile phones to their owners
Nashik cops search for absconding accused, find lawyer's tip-off false
WAVES 2025 Global Summit to be held in Mumbai in May: CM
shot-button
Holi Holi
Home > News > World News > Article > Hamas agrees to release US Israeli hostage bodies of 4 other dual nationals

Hamas agrees to release US-Israeli hostage, bodies of 4 other dual nationals

Updated on: 14 March,2025 05:39 PM IST  |  Jerusalem
AP |

Top

Hamas did not immediately specify when the release of soldier Edan Alexander and the four bodies would occur

Hamas agrees to release US-Israeli hostage, bodies of 4 other dual nationals

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Hamas agrees to release US-Israeli hostage, bodies of 4 other dual nationals
x
00:00

Hamas said on Friday it has accepted a proposal from mediators to release one living American-Israeli hostage and the bodies of four dual-national hostages who died in captivity.


Hamas did not immediately specify when the release of soldier Edan Alexander and the four bodies would occur, and other countries party to the agreement did not immediately confirm the Hamas statement.


The statement comes as talks continue in Doha to try to broker the next stage of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, the first phase of which ended two weeks ago. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

israel hamas news world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK