Breaking News
How TISS is helping make Maha Kumbh 2025 a pleasant experience
Mira Road hostage drama: Man turned to burglary after losing Rs 2 lakh in fantasy cricket
Dumper mishap: Engineer booked after cave-in kills vehicle operator
Mumbai: Worli traffic police will soon get high-tech bikes laced with cameras
Mumbai emcee claims he was assaulted by Nepal airport security
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Hawaii Oldest known wild bird lays egg at age 74

Hawaii: Oldest-known wild bird lays egg at age 74

Updated on: 07 December,2024 08:37 AM IST  |  Honolulu
Agencies |

Top

Wisdom and her mate, Akeakamai, returned to the atoll to lay and hatch eggs since 2006.

Hawaii: Oldest-known wild bird lays egg at age 74

‘Wisdom’ (right) admires the egg along with her new partner

Listen to this article
Hawaii: Oldest-known wild bird lays egg at age 74
x
00:00

The oldest known wild bird in the world has laid an egg at the ripe age of about 74, her first in four years, officials said.


The long-winged seabird named Wisdom, a Laysan albatross, returned to Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge at the northwestern edge of the Hawaiian Archipelago and laid possibly her 60th egg.


Wisdom and her mate, Akeakamai, returned to the atoll to lay and hatch eggs since 2006. 


Laysan albatrosses mate for life and lay one egg per year. 

But Akeakamai has not been seen for several years and Wisdom began interacting with another male when she returned last week.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

news world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK