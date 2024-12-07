Hawaii: Oldest-known wild bird lays egg at age 74

Wisdom and her mate, Akeakamai, returned to the atoll to lay and hatch eggs since 2006.

‘Wisdom’ (right) admires the egg along with her new partner

The oldest known wild bird in the world has laid an egg at the ripe age of about 74, her first in four years, officials said.

The long-winged seabird named Wisdom, a Laysan albatross, returned to Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge at the northwestern edge of the Hawaiian Archipelago and laid possibly her 60th egg.

Wisdom and her mate, Akeakamai, returned to the atoll to lay and hatch eggs since 2006.

Laysan albatrosses mate for life and lay one egg per year.

But Akeakamai has not been seen for several years and Wisdom began interacting with another male when she returned last week.

