A view of the blast scene, which killed the commander of Russian armed forces' chemical, biological and radiation defence troops, Igor Kirillov, and his deputy in Moscow on December 17, 2024. (Pic/AFP)

The head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Defence Forces, Lt. General Igor Kirillov, was killed in an explosion outside a residential building on Ryazansky Avenue in Moscow on Tuesday, reported news agency AP.

The Russian Investigative Committee reported that the blast was caused by an explosive device strategically planted on a scooter.

Russian authorities have formally opened a criminal investigation into the incident. Svetlana Petrenko, the committee's spokesperson, confirmed that investigators, forensic experts, and operational services are actively working at the crime scene to determine the precise circumstances of the attack.

“Investigative and search activities are being carried out to establish all the circumstances around this crime,” she said in a statement.

The timing of the assassination is notable, as Kirillov was sentenced in absentia by a Ukrainian court on Monday for allegedly using banned chemical weapons during Russia's military operation in Ukraine that started in February 2022.

The Ukrainian Security Service, the SBU, claims to have documented over 4,800 instances of chemical weapon usage on the battlefield since February 2022, with a particular focus on K-1 combat grenades.

During the almost 3-year operation, Russia has made small but steady territorial gains to the nearly one-fifth of Ukraine it already controls, reported AP.

Russia targets Ukrainian infra with massive attack by cruise missiles, drones

In another news, Russia on Friday had launched a massive aerial attack against Ukraine, which involved dozens of cruise missiles and drones.

To cripple the country’s electricity system, this was the latest such strike.

Ukraine’s energy minister Herman Halushchenko wrote on his Facebook page that the Russian military targeted the Ukrainian power grid. “The enemy continues its terror,” he said.

Halushchenko said energy workers do everything necessary to “minimise negative consequences for the energy system,” promising to release more details on damages once the security situation allows it.

Multiple strike drones launched at Ukraine overnight followed by swarms of cruise missiles in the country’s air space, reported Ukraine’s air force.

(With agency inputs)