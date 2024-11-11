Massive drone strike targets Moscow

A top UK defence official meanwhile said that Russian forces had suffered their worst month of casualties in October since their full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022

Russian law enforcement officers inspect the wreckage of a drone in the village of Sofyino, Moscow region. Pic/AFP

A massive drone strike rattled Moscow and its suburbs overnight into Sunday, injuring a woman and temporarily halting traffic at some of Russia’s busiest airports, officials said.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said a total of 32 drones were shot down over the Russian capital’s outskirts. Russia’s aviation authority said flights were briefly grounded at major international airports including Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo.

A top UK defence official meanwhile said that Russian forces had suffered their worst month of casualties in October since their full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

