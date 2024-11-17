In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of his welcome by the Indian diaspora in Nigeria and said that it was "heartwarming."

Prime minister Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article "Heartwarming": PM Modi on Indian diaspora's grand welcome in Nigeria x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the Indian diaspora in Nigeria on Sunday upon his arrival on the first leg of his three-nation visit.

"Heartwarming to see the Indian community in Nigeria extending such a warm and vibrant welcome!" he said.

Heartwarming to see the Indian community in Nigeria extending such a warm and vibrant welcome! pic.twitter.com/QYfAUOpqRO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2024

PM Modi also highlighted that the Marathi community in Nigeria expressed joy at Marathi being conferred the status of a Classical Language, during his interaction with the Indian diaspora.

In Nigeria, the Marathi community expressed joy at Marathi being conferred the status of a Classical Language. It is truly commendable how they remain connected to their culture and roots. pic.twitter.com/hVDVykAGi2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2024

PM Modi signed and hailed a painting of him made by a member, Ritu Agrawal, "The PM said that my drawing was very good and he took the pen from me and signed the drawing. He was very happy."

Indian diaspora was buzzing with excitement to finally interact with PM Modi upon his arrival. Dhirendra Singh Chouhan, another member of the Indian diaspora, reflected the same excitement.

"We have been waiting for this day for a long time. We gave PM the message of how much pride we are feeling because of his visit. We hope that by his visit India-Nigeria ties will improve further," Dhirendra Singh Chouhan, another member of the Indian diaspora said.

People from distant parts of Nigeria travelled to take a glimpse of PM Modi. Jitendra Pandey is one of those members of the Indian diaspora who travelled from Laos to Abuja.

"I came from Lagos to meet PM Modi. We felt very happy after meeting him. There is a lot of excitement among Nigerians as well because of PM Modi's arrival," he said.

MEA also shared pictures of the welcome extended by Nigeria and the Indian diaspora there to PM Modi.

PM Modi was warmly welcomed by Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Minister for Federal Capital Territory upon his arrival in Abuja, the capital city of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Minister Wike presented PM Modi with the 'Key to the City' of Abuja. The key symbolises the trust and honour bestowed on the PM by the people of Nigeria.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions in Nigeria to strengthen the ties between both countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-nation tour to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana scheduled from November 17 to November 21.

PM Modi issued a statement indicating his first stop in Nigeria, following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's invitation, aimed at strengthening strategic ties between both countries.

"At the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this will be my first visit to Nigeria, which is our close partner in the West African region. My visit will be an opportunity to build upon our Strategic Partnership that is based on shared belief in democracy and pluralism. I am also eagerly looking forward to meeting the Indian community and friends from Nigeria who have sent me warm welcome messages in Hindi," the statement said.

PM Modi will be heading to Brazil for the 19th G20 Summit, scheduled to take place from November 18 to 19. As a Troika member, India will play a significant role in shaping the agenda, building on the momentum from its own G20 presidency. Brazil is expected to maintain the focus on Global South priorities, ensuring continuity and progress on key issues.

PM Modi's final destination is Guyana, where he'll make history as the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country in over five decades. During his visit, PM Modi will address the Guyanese Parliament and pay respects to the Indian diaspora, who migrated to Guyana over 185 years ago.

