Heavy rains lash Pakistan leaving at least 29 dead
Updated on: 04 March,2024 05:33 AM IST  |  Peshawar
Agencies |

Five people died in southwestern Baluchistan province after floods swamped the coastal town of Gwadar, forcing authorities to use boats to evacuate people

Rains triggered landslides and caused houses to collapse. Pic/X

Heavy rains that swept across Pakistan have left at least 29 people dead and 50 others injured, collapsed houses and triggered landslides that blocked roads, particularly in the northwest, authorities said Sunday.


About 23 rain-related deaths were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan since Thursday night, the provincial disaster management authority said.


Five people died in southwestern Baluchistan province after floods swamped the coastal town of Gwadar, forcing authorities to use boats to evacuate people.


Casualties and damage were also reported in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, the National Disaster Management Authority said.

50
Approx. no. of people who were injured

