The iPhone 16 series was launched by Tim Cook during 'It's Glowtime' event/ AFP

Apple is set to revolutionise the smartphone industry once again as they launched the iPhone 16, the first model specifically designed with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The new iPhone, which was unveiled at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, marks a major shift from Apple’s recent updates, which have been more incremental in nature, reported PTI.

iPhone 16: Key Differences from Previous Models

According to the report, while recent iPhone releases, including last year's iPhone 15, have had relatively incremental enhancements, the iPhone 16 is creating a lot of buzz for its AI-powered capabilities. This new smartphone, which will be officially unveiled on Monday, will include Apple Intelligence, a moniker Apple uses to differentiate its AI from competitors such as Google and Samsung.

A dedicated processor will allow Apple's AI technology to conduct activities directly on the iPhone rather than depending on external data centres. This method will set the iPhone 16 apart from Google's Pixel 9 and Samsung's Galaxy S24, both of which already have AI capabilities but process jobs differently.

iPhone 16: Anticipated Market Impact

The transition to AI began earlier this year, with Apple previewing its strategy during its Worldwide Developers Conference in June. Since then, investors have expressed confidence in Apple's new approach, causing its stock to grow by 13 per cent and raising the company's market value by approximately USD 400 billion, the report added.

Despite Google and Samsung's plans to deliver their own AI-powered devices, the iPhone 16 is likely to generate a surge in demand, bolstering Apple's status as a tech industry leader.

Reportedly, with the iPhone 16, Apple positions itself as a prominent player in the AI revolution, potentially reshaping the future of smartphone technology.

Additional Apple launches

The tech giant on Monday, apart from unveiling their much-awaited iPhone 16 series, also launched the Apple Watch Series 10, AirPod 4 at 'It's Glowtime' event at the new Observatory within Apple Park. Tim Cook concluded the presentation by congratulating Apple's teams and expressing his eagerness for people to try these ground-breaking products.

EU's top court dismisses Apple's appeal against 13 billion back taxes

In other news for Apple, on Tuesday, the European Union's top court dismissed Apple's final legal challenge to an order by the bloc's executive commission to repay 13 billion euros in past taxes to Ireland, bringing an end to the long-running dispute.

