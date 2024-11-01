Hindu American organisations express gratitude to Donald Trump for pledging to protect Hindu rights worldwide, especially in the US and Bangladesh. In his Diwali message, Trump condemned recent violence against Hindu minorities and committed to countering "anti-religion agendas."

Trump promises to safeguard Hindu rights globally in Diwali message. Former US President condemns violence against minorities in Bangladesh. Hindu American leaders express strong appreciation for Trump’s support.

Hindu American groups have expressed strong appreciation for Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump, following his recent commitment to safeguard the human rights of Hindus worldwide, including those residing in the United States and Bangladesh. Trump, in a message marking Diwali, vowed to shield Hindu communities globally from what he termed as the "anti-religion agenda of the radical left."

During his Diwali greetings delivered on Thursday, Trump condemned the "barbaric violence" inflicted on Hindus, Christians, and other minorities in Bangladesh, calling the situation in the country a "total state of chaos." Trump stated, “This would never have happened under my leadership. Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have disregarded Hindus across the globe and in America. Their policies have been disastrous, from Israel to Ukraine and even on our Southern Border, but we will make America strong again and restore peace through strength."

In addition to pledging international support, Trump also addressed concerns of Hindu Americans, promising to protect them from any “anti-religion” agendas. He highlighted his commitment to strengthening the US-India partnership, citing his longstanding friendship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We will protect Hindu Americans and their rights, fighting for your freedom," he emphasised. "Under my administration, we will also reinforce our great alliance with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi."

Utsav Sanduja, founder and chairman of Hindus for America First, extended his thanks to Trump, stating to PTI, “I am eternally grateful to President Trump. His understanding of the challenges faced by Hindus, both in America and abroad, is deeply appreciated. It’s a shame that Kamala Harris has remained silent on these matters. I believe Trump’s stance on this issue will bring about significant changes in the coming election.”

In addition, HinduAction, a Hindu American advocacy group, also thanked Trump for his outspoken support, noting, “As you rightly pointed out, the situation for Hindus in Bangladesh is precarious. We maintain an ongoing record of incidents highlighting the atrocities committed against Hindus in Bangladesh.”

Nathan Punwani, an Indian American activist, expressed his gratitude towards Trump’s leadership and moral clarity. “Thank you, President Trump, for unequivocally condemning anti-Hindu pogroms in Bangladesh,” Punwani stated. He went on to describe Trump as a “great leader” with a sincere concern for the issues facing Hindu, Buddhist, and Sikh communities, especially those experiencing persecution in Bangladesh.

Sanduja also emphasised Trump’s support for religious minorities, noting how his Diwali statement could significantly impact the Hindu American community. “Delivering such a statement on Diwali, a highly auspicious occasion, is indeed significant. Many within the Hindu community have played their part in briefing President Trump’s team, sharing insights and concerns about the ongoing religious issues in Bangladesh,” he said.

Sanduja referenced recent polling data from the Carnegie Endowment, which indicates a shift among Indian American voters. “Currently, 60 per cent of Indian Americans support Kamala Harris, a drop from the 68 per cent that backed Biden in the last election. Meanwhile, Trump’s support among Indian Americans has increased from 22 per cent to 32 per cent,” Sanduja noted, adding that this statement could sway more Indian Americans to back Trump in the election.

According to Sanduja, the statement would open the eyes of more Indian American voters and foster greater support for Trump among Hindu Americans.

(With inputs from PTI)