He added that, by strengthening democracy, India has inspired the world to collectively solve challenges

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Listen to this article Historic, decisive decisions were made at G20 summit under India's leadership: LS Speaker Om Birla x 00:00

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said that historic and decisive decisions were made during the G20 Summit under the leadership of India. "Referring to the G20 Summit held in India last year, Birla said that historic and decisive decisions were taken during the Summit under the leadership of India. He observed that earlier the G20 nations were not able to decide any agenda by consensus, but under the leadership of India, the world realised that the solution to the challenges of the country and the world can come through the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," as per a press release from the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

He added that, by strengthening democracy, India has inspired the world to collectively solve challenges. "Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was felicitated at a Nagrik Abhinandan Samaroh during his one-day visit to Indore. On this occasion, Birla referred to India's strong leadership at the global level and said that in today's time, solutions to the world's biggest challenges are coming from India. He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is providing guidance to the entire world," as per a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Birla called upon all parties in the 18th Lok Sabha to hold high-quality discussions in the Parliament and live up to the expectations of the people. Referring to the world's largest festival of democracy, Birla said that the fair and uninterrupted voting by 60 crore people and the smooth transfer of power is the strength of India's democracy, which has been witnessed by the whole world.

"He added that the Election Commission strives for every vote and ensures a successful and smooth voting process in every corner of the nation. Birla said that people express their views freely through voting. He added that this election process has given a message to the world that only parliamentary democracy ensures the expression of people's views," the release stated.

Birla observed that India is providing solutions to every global challenge. Describing climate change as the biggest challenge facing the world, Birla said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the mantra of environment-friendly lifestyle to the world. He emphasised that the lifestyle of every person should be environment friendly. Birla stressed on making this mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi a mass movement.

"Praising Indore, Birla said that Indore has taken a pledge to tackle climate change and preserve the environment, which has become a mass movement of the people of Indore. Praising the cleanliness of Indore, he said that the people of Indore have made it a mass movement due to which the city is the cleanest city in India," as per the release.

Appealing to the public representatives, Birla said that to deal with climate change, every public representative must consider environmental protection as their personal responsibility and adopt an environment-friendly lifestyle.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever