Union Budget 2024: Parliament's Budget Session to be held from July 22

Nirmala Sitharaman. Pic/ PTI

Budget Session of the Parliament will be held between July 22 and August 12, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday, reported PTI.

The budget will be presented on July 23 by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Rijiju said, "Hon'ble President of India, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session, 2024 from 22nd July, 2024 to 12 August, 2024 (Subject to exigencies of Parliamentary Business)."

This will be the first budget presented by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its third term.

Earlier Droupadi Murmu had asserted that this budget will be marked by many historic steps.

In her address to a joint sitting of Parliament, she had said major social and economic decisions will be a highlight of the budget.

Since the Lok Sabha Elections were held from April to June, an interim budget was presented in February.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said an eligible family of five will get three cooking gas cylinders free every year under the 'Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana,' reported PTI.

Ajit Pawar also announced a financial assistance scheme entailing a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women in the age group of 21 to 60 years in the state budget for 2024–25 during the ongoing monsoon session of the state legislature.

Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, said in his budget speech in the assembly that the scheme, "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana," will be implemented in July, four months ahead of the state polls, which are due in October, according to PTI.

Reportedly, an annual budgetary allocation of Rs 46,000 crore will be made for the scheme, he said.

Ajit Pawar said that the state government has announced several initiatives in the budget, including free medical check-ups and treatment for warkaris, as well as the formation of a warkari development corporation to support the community's growth. Additionally, Rs 36 crore has been allocated for the Pandharpur dindi, with each dindi (group of pilgrims) receiving Rs 20,000.

Ajit Pawar, while reading out the budget, revealed the state's goal of becoming a US$1 trillion economy. The government also introduced the CM ladki bahin yojana, a special scheme for women that will provide Rs 1,500 per month and Rs 46 crore annually, starting in July 2024. Under this scheme, 10,000 women will be given pink e-rickshaws across the state, with Rs 80 crore allocated for the e-rickshaw scheme in 17 cities.