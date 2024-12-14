The Internet’s wild obsession with a murder suspect sparks debate

Old pictures of Luigi Mangione are going viral on the internet. Pics/X

Listen to this article Hot Priest Murderer x 00:00

Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is unexpectedly capturing hearts online. Arrested at a Pennsylvania, USA McDonald’s, Mangione’s case remains under investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT



Mangione getting arrested

Social media users, however, are focused less on the crime and more on Mangione’s persona—valedictorian, heir to a resort fortune, and an avid reader. Posts admiring his looks and intelligence have gone viral, with some even demanding his release.



Mugshot of Mangione, from prison

Adding to the chaos, Mangione fans are bombing McDonald’s review pages with 1-star ratings, calling the restaurant staff “rats” for tipping off police. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro condemned the glorification of Mangione, emphasising that the real hero is the whistleblower who called 911. Critics are calling out this bizarre infatuation, questioning how adults can romanticize someone accused of murder.

As Mangione faces serious charges, including second-degree murder and firearm possession, the Internet’s fixation reveals a troubling trend of idolising alleged criminals.

The wizard of words

Nigel Richards wins Spanish Scrabble World Championship without speaking the language



Scrabble master, Nigel Richards. PIC/AP NEWS

Nigel Richards, the 57-year-old Scrabble maestro from New Zealand, has recently clinched the 2024 Spanish-Language Scrabble World Championship in Granada, Spain, despite not speaking a word of Spanish. This isn’t Richard’s first linguistic rodeo. Back in 2015, he wowed the world by winning the French-Language Scrabble Championship—also without speaking French. His secret? Forget learning the language; Richard memorises vast swathes of vocabulary as if flipping through flashcards for fun. Words aren’t words to him—they’re strategic letter puzzles waiting to be conquered.

Nip slips

Nipple augmentation, also known as “designer nipples”, is the latest cosmetic craze as sheer garments and braless fashion take centre stage. Celebrities like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Charli xcx are leading the charge, inspiring a rise in requests for nipple fillers. These minimally invasive procedures, costing roughly Rs 4,25,000, can offer a confidence boost.

A McMystery

Fans are bombarding McDonald’s with bizarre questions about their new mascot, Grimace. One fan asked, “How does Grimace breed?” and McDonald’s X page responded in a tweet: “sigh.” Another user described the exchange as “wild” to which the official McDonald’s X page replied with “It’s just another day to me.” Another user expressed, “I think some things are better to remain a mystery,” to which the restaurant responded with, “Feel the same.”

The walking dead

Morgue workers in Jhunjhunu City, India, were stunned when a man, named only as Rohitash, 45, presumed dead, began breathing just before cremation. Footage captured him opening his eyes, prompting an ambulance to rush him back to the hospital, where he later passed away.

Wisdom eggs

A young woman in Nonthaburi, Central Thailand is so obsessed with the colour pink that she has painted her entire house neon pink and has been surrounding herself with pink accessories. The pink house of Nonthaburi first went viral in August of 2019.

Falling hard

A 22-year-old man spent three harrowing days at the bottom of a 12-metre-deep well in a Thai village, as locals mistook his cries for help as ghostly wails. Liu Chuanyi fell into the abandoned well while trekking. Sustaining a fractured wrist and a concussion, he rationed his cries for help, only to find villagers too spooked to investigate.