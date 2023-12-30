Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC blindly increases property tax by 15-20 per cent
Maharashtra: NH48 repair work stopped till January 2
Most glass-coated manjas manufactured in Maharashtra and Gujarat
Mumbai: Wash 1,000 km of roads daily come what may, civic chief tells officials
Mumbai: Chemical shortage disrupts fogging activities in city
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > World News > Article > Huge surf pounds US West Coast and Hawaii

Huge surf pounds US West Coast and Hawaii

Updated on: 30 December,2023 07:33 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies |

Top

Forecasters urged people to stay off rocks and jetties, and to not turn their backs to the ocean because of the danger of “sneaker waves”—occasional much bigger waves that can run far up the sand and wash someone off a beach

Huge surf pounds US West Coast and Hawaii

People watch as large waves crash into Duncan’s Landing in California. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Huge surf pounds US West Coast and Hawaii
x
00:00

Powerful surf rolled onto beaches on the West Coast and Hawaii on Thursday as a big swell generated by the stormy Pacific Ocean pushed toward shorelines, causing localized flooding.


Forecasters urged people to stay off rocks and jetties, and to not turn their backs to the ocean because of the danger of “sneaker waves”—occasional much bigger waves that can run far up the sand and wash someone off a beach.


A high surf warning for parts of Northern California said waves would range from 28 to 33 feet and up to 40 feet at some locations, the National Weather Service said, adding that there were reports of flooding in low-lying coastal areas. In Hawaii, the weather service forecast surf rising to 30 to 40 feet along the north-facing shores and 18 to 22 feet along west-facing shores of five islands.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

news world news International news united states of america los angeles

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK