Trump in comments to reporters at the White House before departing for the NATO summit at in Hague, Netherlands, expressed disappointment about the continued attacks

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press. Pic/AFP

US President Donald Trump said Israel and Iran violated ceasefire terms with attacks following an early Tuesday deadline to cease hostilities. Trump in comments to reporters at the White House before departing for the NATO summit at in Hague, Netherlands, expressed disappointment about the continued attacks. “They violated it but Israel violated it too,” Trump said. He added, “I’m not happy with Israel.”

Will respond forcefully with intense strikes: Israel

Israel said it had identified missiles launched from Iran more than two hours after Iran accepted a ceasefire plan proposed by US President Donald Trump to end their 12-day war that roiled the Middle East.



Israeli soldiers check rubble of residential buildings destroyed by an Iranian missile, on Tuesday. Pic/AP

Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz has ordered Israel Defence Forces (IDF) to “respond forcefully to Iran’s violation of the ceasefire with intense strikes against regime targets in the heart of Tehran,” The Times of Israel reported.

Katz’s statement comes after Iran launched two ballistic missiles at Israel after a ceasefire was supposed to come into effect. Both missiles were intercepted.

Iran denies violating ceasefire terms

Iran’s military denied on Tuesday that it fired missiles at Israel hours after a ceasefire was supposed to begin, Iranian state television reported.



A general view of the Milad Tower in Tehran on June 24. PIC/AFP

The report quoted the general staff of Iran’s armed forces, which includes its regular military and its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, as making the denial.

Israel reported missile fire some two and a half hours after US President Donald Trump announced that he had brokered a ceasefire between the two countries.

Israeli officials have ordered a strike on Iran in response, though there’s no immediate report of an attack there.

