Yahya Khan was a Pakistani army officer, who served as the third president of Pakistan from 1969 to 1971

Imran Khan and Yahya Khan. Pics/X

Listen to this article Imran Khan compares Pakistan’s current situation with Yahya Khan’s era x 00:00

Launching an attack on Pakistan’s ruling coalition and the country’s institutions, incarcerated prime minister Imran Khan compared the current situation with the era of military ruler Yahya Khan and alleged that the country’s institutions are being “destroyed”.

A social media post on Khan’s X account read, “The country is currently experiencing Yahya Khan’s (martial law dictator) rule all over again. Yahya Khan conducted an operation against the country’s largest political party. Yahya Khan Part Two is doing the same and destroying the country’s institutions.”

“Judge Humayun Dilawar was gifted land worth billions of rupees and illegal NOCs in return for delivering a guilty verdict that led to my imprisonment. Even the other day, he was given instructions for three hours before he gave the verdict against Bushra,” he added.

