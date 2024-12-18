Imran Khan threatens to stop remittances to Pakistan if demands are unmet

Breaking News
Updated on: 18 December,2024 02:13 PM IST  |  Rawalpindi
Aleema Khan quoted Imran Khan, saying that if these two demands were not met, he would soon call for "stopping remittances to Pakistan."

Imran Khan. File Pic

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Wednesday threatened to call for halting remittances if his demands remain unmet, ARY News reported citing a statement by his sister, Aleema Khan. Imran Khan's sister spoke to the media outside Adiala Jail, stating that the founder reiterated his stance that a judicial commission comprising three Supreme Court judges must be formed, and innocent prisoners should be released.


Aleema Khan quoted Imran Khan, saying that if these two demands were not met, he would soon call for "stopping remittances to Pakistan." She claimed that millions of people fell below the poverty line after the PTI government was ousted, and citizens are grappling with economic hardships.


Aleema Khan said that overseas Pakistanis are willing to stop sending their remittances to the country, as the elites take their dollars abroad while poor labourers work hard overseas to send dollars back to Pakistan. She further alleged that Imran Khan believes there was a "London Plan" to systematically crush PTI, stripping the party of its election symbol as part of a phased agenda, ARY News reported.


Earlier on Friday, Imran Khan reiterated his two demands, calling for a judicial inquiry into the May 9 and November 26 incidents by the country's senior-most judges, and the release of innocent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers arrested after the violent events, The Express Tribune reported.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail, Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, said that PTI leadership has designated the area around D-Chowk as "Shuhuda Chowk", a tribute to those involved in the political unrest. She said that numerous pieces of evidence, including video footage, have surfaced regarding May 9 and November 26 events. She said that these facts cannot be concealed, stressing that institutions and hospitals are providing evidence.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

pakistan imran khan world news International news islamabad

