Pakistan court indicts Imran Khan, wife, in new Toshakhana case

The Toshakhana case involves allegations of corruption against Khan and Bibi, specifically regarding the sale of gifts from foreign dignitaries

Imran Khan along with his wife Bushra Bibi. File Pic/AFP

A Pakistan court on Thursday indicted former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the second Toshakhana case. Special Court Judge Shahrukh Arjumand, who presided over the hearing at the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, framed the charges against them. Also known as Toshakhana 2.0, the case was initially filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). However, in light of NAB Amendments, the Federal Investigation Agency took over the case.

The Toshakhana case involves allegations of corruption against Khan and Bibi, specifically regarding the sale of gifts from foreign dignitaries. They were arrested in the said case on July 13, the same day they were acquitted in the iddat case. However, the Islamabad High Court approved Bibi’s post-arrest bail plea in the case in October. Khan has been implicated in dozens of cases since his government was toppled through a no-confidence vote in April 2022.

