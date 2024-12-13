Breaking News
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver was given JUST five minutes' training, reveals probe
Colaba: Police on the lookout of pervert who stalks women and then...
Mumbai: First cable-stayed road overbridge in city will be ready soon
Mumbai: BMC offers to pick up your debris free if...
Zero action against hawkers: Bombay High Court pulls up BMC
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Pakistan court indicts Imran Khan wife in new Toshakhana case

Pakistan court indicts Imran Khan, wife, in new Toshakhana case

Updated on: 13 December,2024 07:32 AM IST  |  Islamabad
Agencies |

Top

The Toshakhana case involves allegations of corruption against Khan and Bibi, specifically regarding the sale of gifts from foreign dignitaries

Pakistan court indicts Imran Khan, wife, in new Toshakhana case

Imran Khan along with his wife Bushra Bibi. File Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Pakistan court indicts Imran Khan, wife, in new Toshakhana case
x
00:00

A Pakistan court on Thursday indicted former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the second Toshakhana case. Special Court Judge Shahrukh Arjumand, who presided over the hearing at the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, framed the charges against them. Also known as Toshakhana 2.0, the case was initially filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). However, in light of NAB Amendments, the Federal Investigation Agency took over the case.


The Toshakhana case involves allegations of corruption against Khan and Bibi, specifically regarding the sale of gifts from foreign dignitaries. They were arrested in the said case on July 13, the same day they were acquitted in the iddat case. However, the Islamabad High Court approved Bibi’s post-arrest bail plea in the case in October. Khan has been implicated in dozens of cases since his government was toppled through a no-confidence vote in April 2022.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pakistan imran khan world news International news islamabad

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK