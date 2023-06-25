They invented special tubes made of carbon fibres that can actually trap CO2 from the air

Representative Image

Listen to this article Incredible carbon tubes can fight air pollution x 00:00

Scientists at Georgia Tech have come up with a way to tackle air pollution and climate change. They invented special tubes made of carbon fibres that can actually trap CO2 from the air. The best part is, these tubes don’t need noisy fans to work, so they’re really quiet. Once the tubes collect the CO2, they can release it by heating up quickly. This makes the process faster and more efficient. The scientists found that it’s much cheaper than other methods of capturing CO2. This technology could make the air we breathe cleaner and protect the environment. By using clean energy like wind power, we can capture even more CO2.

Lasers may eliminate the need for deep-sea data cables

ADVERTISEMENT

ETH Zurich scientists, in collaboration with partners from the space industry, have achieved optical terabit data transmission through the air. The breakthrough opens the possibility of cost-effective and faster backbone connections using near-Earth satellite constellations, potentially replacing expensive deep-sea cables.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever