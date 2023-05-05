Indefinite shutdown of all flour mills in Pakistan

Aamir said that the mills were supposed to receive nine lakh bags by April 30 and the remaining 11 lakh bags of wheat by May 10, but the food department cheated them, and to date, they have received only four lakh bags

The Flour Mills Association of Pakistan has announced an indefinite shutdown of all mills, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. Chairman of the Flour Mills Association, Chaudhry Aamir said the flour mills will be forced to go on strike from 7 pm on Thursday because the food department has cheated them.

He said that when the mills had gone on strike due to the ban on the arrival of wheat from inside Sindh to Karachi, at that time the provincial food minister had promised five million bags of wheat. Those were enough for the mills of Karachi for two months. On the assurance, flour mills ended the strike, according to ARY News.

Aamir said that the mills were supposed to receive nine lakh bags by April 30 and the remaining 11 lakh bags of wheat by May 10, but the food department cheated them, and to date, they have received only four lakh bags.

