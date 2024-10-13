India backs UN push against attacks on peacekeepers

India aligns with the global call to stop violence targetting UNIFIL forces in Lebanon

Destroyed shops and mosque on a commercial street. File pic/PTI

India has backed a joint statement by the UNIFIL-contributing countries that “strongly condemned” the recent attacks on the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon and said such actions must stop immediately.

The joint statement, initially co-signed by 34 countries, came after at least five United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeepers were wounded in recent days as Israeli troops launched attacks in southern Lebanon as part of its campaign against Hezbollah.

“We consider UNIFIL’s role as particularly crucial in light of the escalating situation in the region. We therefore strongly condemn recent attacks on the UNIFIL peacekeepers. Such actions must stop immediately and should be adequately investigated,” said the joint statement posted on X by Poland’s mission to the UN on Saturday.

India, initially not mentioned among co-signatories, on Saturday said it aligns itself fully with the joint statement.

“As a major Troop Contributing Country, India aligns itself fully with the joint statement issued by the 34 @UNIFIL_ troop-contributing countries. Safety

and security of peacekeepers are of paramount importance and must be ensured in accordance with extant UNSC Resolutions,” the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations said in a post on X.

Earlier in a statement in New Delhi on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs said India was “concerned” at the “deteriorating” security situation in parts of West Asia.

